Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh W. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 165,851 shares of company stock worth $658,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Gogo Inc has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

