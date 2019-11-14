Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 723,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 159,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,887. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

