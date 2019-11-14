OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$6.50

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by AltaCorp Capital from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$9.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$4.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

