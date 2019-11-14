OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Sells $172,082.67 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $172,082.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,005,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ajay Mehra sold 10,701 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $1,139,870.52.

On Monday, August 26th, Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. 98,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

