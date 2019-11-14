Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $316,250.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Owens Corning by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

