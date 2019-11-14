P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.33 on Thursday. P & F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

