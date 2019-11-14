Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of PTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 1,219,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Palatin Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

