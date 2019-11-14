Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

NYSE:PAM opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $929.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $10,492,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 299.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $6,977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 896.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

