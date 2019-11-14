Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 61,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

