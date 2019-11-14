Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,232 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,424 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 97,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 565,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.