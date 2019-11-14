Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 92.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 6.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.50. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

