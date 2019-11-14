Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

