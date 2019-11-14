Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Down 12.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s stock price was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 24,009 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 817,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $29,864.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

