Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 5107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,272,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.