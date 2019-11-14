Patrick E. Bowe Buys 10,000 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANDE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Andersons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.