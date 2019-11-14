Patrick P. Goris Sells 3,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $207.11.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 241.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.