Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $439,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 143,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,124. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 138,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 63.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $2,986,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Day Trading

