Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,962.50 ($38.71).

LON:GNS traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,100 ($40.51). 56,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,110 ($40.64). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,936.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 18.80 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.82), for a total value of £210,306.98 ($274,803.32). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total transaction of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $63,501,582 in the last three months.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

