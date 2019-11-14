Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $29,260.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.