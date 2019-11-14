PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.65. 34,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,896. The company has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

