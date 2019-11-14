Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 140,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 790,788 shares of company stock worth $798,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Performant Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Performant Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 429,909 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

