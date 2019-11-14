Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $261,244. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Perrigo stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

