Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 7%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.89, 326,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 351,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Personalis by 3,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

