Phantasma Price Tops $0.0438 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $107,336.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00089362 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.58 or 1.00257199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

