Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Up 4.5%

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, 250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHMMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

