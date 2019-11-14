Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 16,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,680. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

