PIBBLE Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $45,890.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00241714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.01453258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00144527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,477,361,420 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

