Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 128,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.