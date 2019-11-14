Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVTL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

NYSE:PVTL opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $306,903.58. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,937.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,039,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,626,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,077,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.