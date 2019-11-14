Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 376.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 102.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 107.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 974,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

