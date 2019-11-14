PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,285,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,032 shares of company stock worth $25,199,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

