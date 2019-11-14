Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.14 ($1.92).

Shares of LON:PMO opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.53.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

