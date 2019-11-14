Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,156 Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 8,843 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $390,418.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,874,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

