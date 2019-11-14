Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 200 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

