Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 224 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.06.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

