Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

