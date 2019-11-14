Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total value of $586,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,249,771.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,570 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,132.47. 1,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,116.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.