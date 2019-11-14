Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Priority Technology worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

