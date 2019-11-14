ProxyNode Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $211.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $97,999.00 and $211.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 140,806,644 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

