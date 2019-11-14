Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $351,000 in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

