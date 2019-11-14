Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $14,779,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $13,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $8,937,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $7,106,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $4,293,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $185.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 265.08% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

