Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.72.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $525,939 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

