Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

PULM stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

