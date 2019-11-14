Pure Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00797276 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000638 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000736 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

