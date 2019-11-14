Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after buying an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,965,000 after buying an additional 2,231,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.