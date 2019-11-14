Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $385,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 39,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.01.

LIN stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.75. The company had a trading volume of 237,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.79. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.