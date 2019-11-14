Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $437,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 120.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,551. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

