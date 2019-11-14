Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $718,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 371.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,332 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

