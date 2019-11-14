Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 255.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $135.96. 453,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,986. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

