Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Invests $325,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 91,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

